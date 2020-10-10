1/1
Jerry R. Frame Sr.
Jerry R. Frame Sr.

Mansfield - Jerry R. Frame Sr., 59, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away at his home on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Jerry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Persian Golf War. He loved hunting, trapping and spending time with his grandchildren. Jerry was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #9943, Masonic Master Mason and a retired U.S. Navy Seabee.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, Mansfield. Masonic Rights will begin at 10:45 a.m. with a service to follow beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Faith Proietti officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Richland County Veterans Burial Squad. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com








Published in News Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
