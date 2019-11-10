|
|
Jess L. "Larry" Hamilton
Ashland - Jess L. "Larry" Hamilton, 83, of Ashland passed away Friday morning, November 8, 2019 at Brethren Care Village. He was born on June 8, 1936 in Ashland, the son of the late Roger and Mary (nee Goff) Hamilton.
Jess graduated from Ashland High School, Class of 1955; he was a two-time state champion his senior year in cross country and track. His accomplishments led him to be inducted into the Ashland County Sports Hall of Fame in 1992.
After high school, Jess went on to attend Baldwin-Wallace College and Ashland College, from which he graduated.
In 1959 he volunteered for and served proudly in the United States Army until 1961. He was recalled for the Berlin Crisis and served an additional year, ending his service in 1962.
Jess married Janet Zimmerman of Ashland in 1964. He began a 31-year teaching career at Eastwood Local Schools in Wood County in 1964, and retired from Madison Local School District in Mansfield in 1995. He and his family, inspired by his blind grandfather Harry Hamilton, also owned and operated Red Dog's Concessions from 1973-1978.
Jess was very active in politics over the years, serving on the Ashland City Council from 1974-1978 and as a board member of the Ashland County Board of Elections for more than 18 years. He was a devoted member of the Ashland County Republican Party where he was a Central, Executive, and Precinct Committeeman and past treasurer. Jess was also a delegate to the state party convention.
Jess and Janet were devoted members of Park Street Brethren Church, and he was a church trustee for a period of time.
Jess is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mrs. Janet Hamilton of Ashland; one daughter, Paula Hamilton (Kenneth Chang) of Menlo Park, California; one son, Neil (Celandra) Hamilton of Los Altos, California; one grandson, Benji Chang; two granddaughters, Samantha and Madi Hamilton; one sister, Janet Boyd of Ashland; three brothers, Phil (Judi) Hamilton of Sunbury, Roger Hamilton Jr. of Cincinnati, and Terry (Angie) Hamilton of Ashland; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, David Hamilton.
Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home with Reverend Nate Bebout officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment will be a private family ceremony in Ashland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Park Street Brethren Church.
For those who may not be able to attend, online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019