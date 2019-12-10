|
Jesse Lee Carsey, Jr.
MANSFIELD - Those who knew Jesse Carsey would say he was an old soul. Jesse preferred classic western movies, the comedy of Red Skelton and sweeping tones of classic rock over the newest shows and current rock music. More importantly, Jesse was a kind, patient, and understanding father and friend. A faithful Christian, this generous yet humble man passed away, shortly after experiencing a very serious aneurysm while at work. Jesse Lee Carsey, Jr. passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was just 55.
The son of Jesse Lee Carsey, Sr. and Pauline (Patton), Jesse was born February 8, 1964 in Mansfield and graduated from Mansfield Senior High School. A few years later, he first saw Rita Leland at the former Kingsgate Mall. After surprising her with a bouquet of flowers and receiving a kiss on the cheek in return, the two began dating. Jesse and Rita married on July 29, 1988.
Jesse worked for Crane Plumbing for 24 years. Currently, he was employed at Thorton Powder Coating.
Jesse had a passion for playing billiards, (he'd call it "shooting pool"). Along with his best friend since 7th grade, David Sand, the two enjoyed countless games over the years.
It was nearly impossible to upset Jesse. Kind and generous, he was able to make anyone smile. Over the years he enjoyed vacations to Myrtle Beach, Universal Studios, and Put-In-Bay. From cartoons to Marvel action movies, Jesse and his daughter, Christine, shared similar interests in film and T.V. A loving father and trusted friend, Jesse's sense of humor and kind heart will be missed.
He is survived by his daughter Christine Carsey; mother Pauline (Sam) Napier, father Jesse (Karen) Carsey; dear friend David Sand; as well as Jesse's "second daughter" Ariel Danyi.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Anna Rita Carsey.
His family will receive friends Friday, December 13, 2019 from 11 am - 2 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will begin at 2pm. Pastor Jim Streib will officiate. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to Snyder Funeral Homes, to assist his family with funeral expenses, may be made at the funeral home. Please make checks payable to: Snyder Funeral Homes.
In his generosity, even through Jesse's death, he gave life as an organ donor.
