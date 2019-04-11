Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
The Shelby Church Of God
4062 London-Weat Rd
Shelby, OH
Spotsylvania, VA - Jessica Mullins, age 27, passed away unexpectedly.

She was a graduate of Ontario High School, lived in Spotsylvania, VA, and worked at Summit Recycling in Fredericksburg, VA with very special coworkers she considered friends.

She was never married but had a son Kash Tylee Taylor- Lynch 5 years old who she loved beyond measure. She is also survived by paternal grandparents Chip and Rosy Mullins of Ontario OH; step grandparents Wendell and Charlene Short of Galion, OH; father Chet (Stacy) Mullins of Galion OH; mother (& Best Friend) Vicki (Greg) Anderson Short of Burtonsville, MD; twins sisters (and special friends) Makayla & Makenzi Downing of Burtonsville, MD; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and special friends. You couldn't be a part of Jessica's life and not feel like part of her family.

Preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Ernest & Peggy Anderson and many other loved ones.

There will be a celebration of life service followed by a banquet for Jessica on Saturday, April 13 2019 at 1:00 pm at The Shelby Church Of God 4062 London-Weat Rd Shelby, OH 44875. All friends and family are welcome to attend. Pastor Rick Lewis and Pastor Keith Stamper will prose over the service.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
