Jessie James "Jim" Burford
Mansfield - Jessie James "Jim" Burford, age 84, of Mansfield, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, August 8, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born September 1, 1935, in Mount Carbon, West Virginia, to the late Clay V. and Tressie M. (Legg) Burford.
He was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving from 1955-1959. Jim retired from General Motors and enjoyed working on cars, able to fix anything that came his way.
Jim's family was most important to him and each one knew he was there for them in any situation. A faithful Christian, Jim attended Faith Baptist Church. His wish was that everyone would know the love of God as he did and be saved.
Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen E. Gilliam Burford; three daughters, Shawna (Scott) Smith of Mansfield, Dawna (Kirt) Burton of Galion, and Melody (Robert) Ruth of Lexington; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-one plus great-grandchildren; siblings, William David (Ruth) Burford, Frances West, Sherman (Paula) Burford, Sally Jackenheimer, and Christine (Gary) Mender; sister-in-law, Linda Burford; close family friends, Roger and Sara Cyr of Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Lou (Richard) Warren, Nora (Jack) Rothermel, and Marguerite Sue Burford; brothers, John (Rose) Burford, Clay Burford and Jerry Burford; and brothers-in-law, William West and Ron Jackenheimer.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Dave Davenport, will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church or Southern Care Hospice.
