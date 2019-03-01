Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
View Map
Jewell Faye Duncan Kegley Tidwell Obituary
Jewell Faye Duncan Kegley Tidwell

Mansfield - Jewell Faye Duncan Kegley Tidwell, 78, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Jewell was born August 5, 1940 in Globe, KY to Elmer and Stella (Snipes) Duncan. She attended Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church. Jewell enjoyed making dolls, sewing, cooking, and gardening plants and flowers. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jewell is survived by her two daughters, Cindy (Paul) Waggoner and Loretta Littleton both of Mansfield; one son, Burnard "Burnie" Wayne (Debra) Littleton of Ontario; three grandchildren, Justin Hall, Tracie Moffo, and Maia Brainard; nine great-grandchildren; five siblings, Elmo, Altha, Mary, Floyd, and Roy; and several nieces and nephews.

Jewell was preceded in death by her parents; her second husband, Wilbur Kegley, Jr.; her third husband, Weldon Tidwell; grandson, Brandon Hall; and sister, Janie.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Memorial services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
