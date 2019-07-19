Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Temple Church of God in Christ
338 Harker St.
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
125 N Benton Street
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community Temple Church of God in Christ
338 Harker St.
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Mansfield Cemetery
1937 - 2019
Mansfield - Jewerline Pounds, age 82. Sunrise March 10, 1937 in Millport, AL and Sunset July 16, 2019 at Ohio Health Mansfield, OH. Jewerline was a cook at Cramer Bar and Grill. She was preceded in death by her parents; Louis and Lessie Eatmon; husband, Mathis Pounds; daughter, Denise Pounds; sister, Olene Minard and brothers, David Cheeks, Prince Eatmon and Dorothy Eatmon. Left to cherish her memory, sons, Jerry Pounds and Eric Steve (Deborah) Pounds; daughters, Jewell Melton and Mira Windham; brothers, Thomas (Patricia) Cheeks and Sam Eatmon; sisters, Sendra (Ralph) Mack and Patricia (Milton) Reed; 16 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation 10:00am and Funeral 11:00am Saturday July 20, 2019 at Community Temple Church of God in Christ 338 Harker St. Family will receive friends following the services at 125 N Benton Street. Interment 10:00am Monday July 22, 2019 at Mansfield Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH. To order flowers, view video tribute, and to offer condolences to The POUNDS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in the News Journal on July 19, 2019
