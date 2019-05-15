|
Jill Renee Cole
Mansfield - Jill Renee "Jill Billy" Cole, 50, of Mansfield, passed away at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center on Monday, May 13, 2019. Jill was born on May 3, 1969 in Mansfield, Ohio.
Jill was employed for 17 years as the in-charge cook at OhioHealth. Outgoing, caring, loving, strong and generous are all attributes that stood out in Jill. She was the life of the party and was always sharing laughter with others. Family was very important to Jill, but it did not only include blood relatives, everyone was family to Jill. She loved her boys with all her heart and spoiled them and everyone else she loved. She gave of herself freely as you could always count on Jill for help, support, love and an encouraging word. Jill loved motorcycles, playing corn hole, taking vacations, being outdoors, and she cherished being a volunteer for Cancer Survivor Day.
Jill leaves behind her parents, Carol and John Tridico of Mansfield; her sons which she adored, Jeff (Melissa) Tryon and Noah Cole both of Mansfield; her grandchildren, Katie Myers, Lynsey (Steven) Blooser, Andrea (Jorge) Cartagena, and Danielle Trine all of Mansfield; six great-grandsons; maternal grandmother, Betty Ditwiler of Mansfield; her sisters, Wendy White of Mansfield, Cyndi Chamberlain of Gailon, Jackie Rollison, Susan (Jim) Prince and Amanda (Bill) Clawson all of Mansfield; her brothers, Andy (Kris) Tridico and John (Tabby) Tridico both of Mansfield; her boyfriend, Scott A. Durfee of Mansfield; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives; and an abundance of friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Tryon; maternal grandparents, John Ditwiler, and Jack and Barb Paramore; paternal grandparents, Willis and Helen Tryon; and a niece, Abryella Baker.
Jill's family will greet guests from 2:00-6:00 pm on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Rev. Dr. Faith Proietti will officiate the funeral service immediately following at 6:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mansfield Cancer Foundation, 3245 Millsboro Road East Mansfield, Ohio 44903.
Published in the News Journal on May 15, 2019