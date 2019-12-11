Services
Jim Harris

Jim Harris Obituary
Jim Harris

Mansfield - Jim Harris, 79, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Monday, December 9, 2019.

Jim was born on October 14, 1940, and was the son of Clyde and Margaret (Reese) Harris. Jim shared 51 blessed years of marriage with Patricia (Hymes) Harris whom preceded him in death. Jim retired from Gorman Rupp, and served in the United States Navy. He enjoyed amateur radio, woodworking, working on odd and end projects, and taking care of his bird, Charlie.

Jim is survived by his children, Tawnya (Mike) Smith, Cindy (Jeff) Leedy, Joe (Tina) O'Shields, and Donna O'Shields; grandchildren, Paul Smith, Andrew Smith-Medrick, Kristen Leedy, Daniel Leedy, Kristen Jones, Morgan Groscost, Gabriella Mazzara, Cristofer De Filippo, Jordan Groscost, and Anthony De Filippo; great-grandchildren, Cameron O'Shields, Peyton Vance, Ellie Groscost, Hadley Jones, Lochlan and Delaney Smith-Medrick, and Willow Jones; and his sisters, Ida Sergent and Linda Mazer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Harris; a grandson, Kelly O'Shields; and his sister, Sherry Raney.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. A graveside service will be held Friday at Oak Grove Memorial Park at 10:30 am.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
