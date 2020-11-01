1/1
Jim Wyant
1948 - 2020
Jim Wyant

Mansfield - Jim Wyant led by example, and his life lessons centered around self sacrifice, humility, gentleness, patience and love. Jim was authentic, a trait admired by many. Kind and thankful even during his last days, Jim fought the good fight and finished his race. He passed away Thursday evening, October 29, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family following a courageous 7 year battle with cancer. He was 71.

The son of Vernon James and Rebecca (Wright) Wyant, Jim was born November 9, 1948 in Kattanning, Pennsylvania and graduated from Crestline High School in 1966. While in high school he began dating Marge Strauch. On April 27, 1968 the two were married.

Jim earned a certification in robotics from North Central State College. For 43 years he was a dedicated employee for PPG Industries. Following his retirement from PPG, Jim worked for 12 years at Weekley's in Butler.

Jim was always invested in his son's lives. Playing catch for hours, he also coached and encouraged his sons as they played baseball and football. His joy in sports continued as he became, grandpa. Jim cheered from the stands as "Pops". He was loving and kind, soft spoken and gracious. An encourager, he was a wonderful husband, dad and grandpa.

Jim loved the Lord, and was a member of Crossroads Church in Mansfield.

He is survived by his devoted wife Marge Wyant of Mansfield; sons Jim Wyant of Reynoldsburg and John (Janelle) Wyant of Mansfield; grandchildren Jadon, Jack, Julia, Zach, Quenten, Arianna, and Tierney; and sister Janine Cherry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Joseph Wyant and sister Jill Watkins.

His family will receive friends Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 am. Pastor Dave Vance and Pastor Roger Speck will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Crossroads Church or Southern Care Hospice may be made through the funeral home.

Online condolences to his family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in News Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Homes, Lexington Avenue Chapel
NOV
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Homes, Lexington Avenue Chapel
