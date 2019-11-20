|
Jimmie Ginn, Sr.
Mansfield - Jimmie Lee GINN, SR., 81, passed this life on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home after a brief illness.
Mr. Ginn was born on Wednesday, October 12, 1938 to the late Monroe and Rosie Lee (Wright) Ginn in Belzoni, Mississippi and had lived in Mansfield the past 63 years. Jimmie worked at the Ohio Brass Company and retired from Shelby Tube. He was a member of the Hesed Agape Ministries Church. Jimmie loved children entertaining them with stories of his youth and sometimes embellishing creating great interest, he also enjoyed cars and watching westerns.
Jimmie is survived by 9 children: Bishop Sylvester (Mildred) Ginn, Sr., Mae Alice Ginn, May Joyce , Shelly Ginn, Tammie (Thomas) Jones, Adaija (Steven) Perry, D. "Kay" (Dana) Shoulders, Jimmie (Tish) Ginn, Jr. all of Mansfield, and Jeannette (David) Howell, Lexington; 25 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren; 4 siblings: Nettie McGrew, and John Lee Ginn, Columbus, and Neopoleon and Alexander Ginn, Mansfield. In addition to his parents Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife Lucille in 2017, daughter Kasheema Ginn, 3 sisters, and 4 brothers.
Funeral services will be held Monday, at 11:00 AM in the New Community Temple COGIC with the Bishop Steven Robinson of the City of Deliverance Church in Lorain delivering the eulogy, and Elder Henry Bradley, Jr. officiating. Friends may call at the church one hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM till time of the funeral service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019