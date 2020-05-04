|
|
Jimmie Lee Mollett
Mansfield - Jimmie Lee Mollett passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield surrounded by his family. He was 78.
Jimmie was born July 30, 1941 to parents Jimmie and Laura (Crumm) Mollett in Paintsville, KY.
On May 8, 1964, he married Flo Ella Stout raised their three children together in Mansfield. She preceded him in death on July 20, 2018.
Jimmie worked as custodial and maintenance at K-Mart.
He loved hunting in the woods for ginseng an mushrooms.
He is survived by children Willie (Kelly) Mollett, Pam (Estel) Bond, and Jimmie Mollett all of Mansfield; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; siblings Rita (Paul) Hall, Betty Hazel, Diane (Fred) Stanford, Cheryl Meek, Larry (Sharon) Mollett, Dennis (Mary) Mollett, Billie (Kathy) Mollett, Paul (Edie) Mollett and Eugene Wells.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Flo Mollett, parents Jimmie and Laura Mollett, loving step-mother Gertrude Mollett, siblings Clo Penix, Elizabeth Lewis, James Mollett, Everett Mollett and Mary Jane Ward.
Private family services will be held at the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home and burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Friends of the family are encouraged to visit Jimmie's obituary page at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com to view his tribute video, leave messages to his family an watch a recording of the funeral service.
Published in the News Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020