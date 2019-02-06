|
Jimmy Eberhardt
Mansfield - Jimmy Eberhardt, 35, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Jimmy was born on April 16, 1983 in Texas.
Optimistic about life, Jimmy always made the best of every situation. He was funny, and could always lighten the mood even in the most tense moments. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. Jimmy loved to write about his life, and had a dream of becoming an author. He loved his cats and most certainly was a cat person.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his grandmother/mother, Evelyn Fritz; grandfather/father, Ronald Fritz; and an uncle, Mike. He is survived by his aunt and uncle, Rhonda (Melvin) Swartz; uncles, Richard, Darrell, Keith, and Scott; an aunt, Dee Dee; many cousins; his father and stepmother, Tim (Tania) Eberhardt; sisters, Faith, Shawn , and Whenddi; brother; Jordon; and multiple nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S Diamond Street. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the family in care of Wappner Funeral Directors to assist with funeral expenses.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 6, 2019