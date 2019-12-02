|
|
Jimmy Richard Rapp, 24, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Jimmy was born on June 13, 1995, in Mansfield to Wesley Roger Rapp and Kristy Lynn Lambert. He loved to be with his family, riding motorcycles, fishing with his mom, and playing baseball and football. He also loved tools and cars.
Jimmy is survived by his parents, Kristy (David) Steward and Wesley Rapp; siblings, Wesley Roger Lambert, Harley Lynn Rapp, Haylee Rapp, Misty Renee Rapp, Mindy Coffadaffer, and Kylee Myers; girlfriend, Kailyn Marie Keeton; grandparents, Robin Rapp, Larry Lambert, and Darlene Lambert.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward Rapp and Evelyn Cooper.
Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Lucas.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019