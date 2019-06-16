|
Jo-Ann Marie Raphael
Ontario - Jo-Ann Marie Raphael, 83, of Ontario, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Friday, June 14, 2019. Jo-Ann was born on August 11, 1935 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Folmer) Northrup.
Jo-Ann was a devoted mother and grandmother. Some of her most cherished memories were of Lake Erie with her family. Jo-Ann enjoyed reading, puzzles, knitting, quilting, visits to McDonald's for coffee, and shopping and lunch with her friend, Bernice.
Jo-Ann is survived by her daughters, Melinda Krizan and Charlotte Raphael; son, Alan Raphael; grandchildren, Richard (Adrienne) Krizan III., Megan Raphael, Nicholas Raphael, Erin Young, and Chelsea (Ryan Mault) Lyman; great-grandchildren, Layla, Ben, Abigail, Jayden, Amy and Maleah; brother, John (Linda Payton) Northrup; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Florentine Dearman and brother-in-law, Larry (Betty) Raphael. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, Thomas Raphael Jr. who passed away on April 13, 2017; granddaughter, Kari Raphael; and five siblings, Ed Northrup, Betty Yoha, George Northrup, Kenny Northrup, and Tommy Northrup.
Family and friends may visit at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road, on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm. Rector Emeritus David S. Sipes will officiate the funeral service at 6:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House and .
Published in the News Journal on June 16, 2019