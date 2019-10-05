Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Church of the Open Bible
1150 Rayfield Drive
Mansfield, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
First Church of the Open Bible
1150 Rayfield Drive
Mansfield, OH
Joan Ann (Musick) Bucher


1939 - 2019
Joan Ann (Musick) Bucher Obituary
Joan Ann (Musick) Bucher

Mansfield - Joan Ann (Musick) Bucher, 80, of Lucas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Avita Health Care of Ontario.

Joan was born on June 21, 1939, in Congo, Ohio and was the beloved daughter of Robert and Lillian (Stallings) Musick. She was a member of First Church of the Open Bible for many years. Joan and her husband were well known for singing in the choir and doing duets in the church. Everyone immensely enjoyed their talent. She was a tremendous cook and homemaker, and was well known in the community for her fresh, homemade bread and pecan rolls.

She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Jacob Alton Bucher; her wonderful children who were the light of her life, Debora (John) Spradling of Perrysville, Shirley (Randy) Kilgore of Mansfield, Barbara (Dan) Cruse of Mansfield, and Jeff (Sue) Bucher of Bucyrus. In addition, God has blessed her with eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; three brothers, Waymen, Ken and Danny Musick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents and numerous brothers and sisters.

Calling hours will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6. 2019 at First Church of the Open Bible, 1150 Rayfield Drive, Mansfield. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at the church with Pastor Dink Porter officiating. Burial will follow at Mansfield Memorial Park.

Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 5, 2019
