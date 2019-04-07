Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
Manfield - Joan Banks, 83, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at her residence. Born February 25, 1936 in Wevaco, West Virginia, she was the daughter of George and Stella (Williams) Quesinberry.

Joan worked at Abbott Labs for many years and cleaned homes in her retirement. She also cared for many people in their homes throughout the years. Joan enjoyed going to church, taking pictures and scrapbooking.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Banks; her daughter, Pam (Tim) Ginter; her son, Rick Beck; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; two special young people in her life, Luke and Lauren; two sisters, Silvia (John) Sturtz and Linda (John) Pfleiderer; two step sisters, Darlene (Joe) Sausser and Wanda Sharrock; and a step brother, Larry (Cheri) Williams.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Juanita Atkins, Lahoma White, Lucy Lynch and Betty Quesinberry; a brother, George Quesinberry; an infant brother; and her step mother, Mary Leeson.

Friends may call from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the funeral home conducted by Rev. Tim Ginter. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
