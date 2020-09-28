Joan "Joani" Carol (Bertka) ZinserMansfield - Joan "Joani" Carol (Bertka) Zinser, 70, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness.She was born on January 14, 1950 in Mansfield, Ohio the first child of John C. and Rosemary (Herlihy) Bertka. Joan was a 1968 graduate of Malabar High School. Joan retired from the State of Ohio after many years of service at the Adult Parole Authority. She and her husband then transitioned into owning a trucking business, Zinser Transport. Joan's favorite pastime was reading any book she could get her hands on. She also enjoyed caring for gardens (indoor and outdoor), playing golf, traveling the country and spending time with family and friends. She always loved watching the wildlife year-round from the house she and her husband built in the late 1990's.Joan is survived by her husband Richard whom she married on October 9, 1993; her son Donald (Lindsey) Lewis of Upper Arlington; grandchildren: Allen, Justin and Jaylyn Lewis of Mansfield; step-children: Richard (Susan) Zinser of York, South Carolina, Shannon (Mike) Bolen of Cincinnati and Robyn (Craig) Leonard of West Chester; step-grandchildren: Lauren, Elliot and Jackson Zinser, Saren (J.C.) Kellis, Alec, Aiden and Addison Bolen, Olivia and Grant Leonard; step great-grandchild Nehla Kellis; brother and sister-in-law James (Patty) Bertka of Mount Vernon; a niece Lisa Riley of Norwalk; great niece Kimber (Braeden) Goodman and great nephew Jonathan Riley; an aunt & uncle, Anne (Emile) John of Shelby and an uncle, Dennis Herlihy of New Orleans and many Bertka and Herlihy cousins.In addition to her father and mother, Joan was preceded in death by an infant brother Alan in 1947.Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, Wednesday from 11:00am - 12:30pm. A service will then be held at 12:30pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.