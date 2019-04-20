|
Joan L. (Smith) Davis
Mansfield - Joan L. (Smith) Davis, 79, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Joan was born on November 12, 1939, in Washington DC to Clenny D. and Inez (Chapman) Smith. She was a member of Berean Baptist Church, and enjoyed reading her Bible, sewing, playing on her tablet and taking care of her flower beds. Joan and her husband Ephraim co-owned E and J Beauty Salon and Eastgate Beauty Salon for many years, and Forest Hills Mobile Home Park for 21 years. She had also been a bus driver for Ashland City Schools. Joan did many things well, but what she did best was being a mom.
She is survived by four children, Dixie (Steve) Burkepile of Loudonville, and Joseph (Patricia) Davis, Pamela Crain, and Richard (Terri) Davis, all of Mansfield; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lorraine Stoops of Mifflin and Martha (Virgil) Bloomfield of Manchester; and numerous nieces and nephews including Chuck and Marge Sloan who were her caretakers.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ephraim K. Davis Sr; son Ephraim K. Davis Jr; sisters, Juanita (John) Friend, Mildred (Marvin) Sloan, Sharon (William) Breckler, and Lou Guilford; and two brothers, Donald Smith and Clenny Smith.
Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Steve McElhatten officiating Burial will follow at Zehner Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 20, 2019