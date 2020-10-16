Joan L. Harbaugh
Mansfield - Joan L. Harbaugh, 73, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Joan was born in Mansfield, Ohio on December 5, 1946. She was the daughter of Robert and Mary (Richards) Holloway. Joan affectionately referred to everyone as "baby doll". She was one of a kind and was loved by everyone. Her funny, witty, ornery, fiesty personality made her who she was. She was very outgoing and enjoyed the company of others. She loved her cat, Cuddles and her favorite meal was fried potatoes with onions but she really loved junk food, chips and her coffee. She loved to go out to eat at her favorite restaurant, Applebee's, loved to shop, loved John Wayne movies, and was a huge Mickey Mouse fan.
She is survived by her sister, Joyce Isaac; and her friends and caregivers at HR Choices, Rite Choice Home Health Care, TLC Home Health, and Richland Newhope. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00 am-12:00 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Chad Berry will officiate the funeral service following at 12:00 pm. Joan will be laid to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com