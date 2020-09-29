1/1
Joan Malaska
Joan Malaska

Mansfield - Joan Elizabeth Downie Malaska, 85, died Monday, Sept. 28 at Brethren Care Village in Ashland from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. She was born on July 25, 1935 in Johnstown, Pa. and grew up in nearby Jerome, Pa. as the daughter of Mary Florence (Panion) and Thomas Joseph Downie. Joan graduated from Conemaugh Township High School in 1952, then she and her family moved to Mansfield the following year. She initially worked at AllPrints Photo in Mansfield, and soon met her husband, Paul W. Malaska. The two were wed in 1965. Later in life, Joan was a baker in St. Peter's Schools' cafeteria. She and her husband were longtime volunteers within the parish, generously giving of their time and many talents. Joan was also a member of the Catholic Women Club.

She is survived by daughters, Amy and Beth Malaska, and a son, David Malaska, all of Mansfield; a brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Drucilla (Brown) Downie of Aiken, S.C.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Gertrude (Malaska) Steele of Mansfield; cousins, nieces and nephews. Her husband of 49 years, Paul, preceded her in death in 2015.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, Mansfield, followed by services officiated by Fr. Kevin Moebius at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery immediately afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to the Paul Malaska Fund with the Msgr. Dunn Foundation, in care of St. Peter's Parish, 104 W. First St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902; or Brethren Care Village, 2000 Center St., Ashland, Ohio 44805. Joan's gentle soul and incandescent smile will be dearly missed.

Published in News Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
OCT
1
Service
02:00 PM
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
OCT
1
Burial
Mansfield Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 524-5532
