Joan Mowery Barrow
Vancouver, WA - Joan Mowery Barrow passed away on February 20, 2020 in Vancouver, WA after a long illness. She was born May 30, 1933 in Franklin, Ohio to William and Stella Sweezie. She graduated from Lucas High School in 1949 and attended Ohio State University.
Joan was a certified public accountant who had her own business in both the Mansfield area and the Florida Keys where she and her husband Frank Mowery built their dream home in 1985. She loved living in the Keys where she was very involved in local politics and community efforts to improve life for others and to sustain the unique nature of the environment. Frank passed away in 2000. Joan later married David Barrow which lead to a move to Bowden, GA. David passed away in 2010 and Joan returned to Key Largo where she lived until her health forced her to move near her daughter in Vancouver, WA.
Joan is survived by her children, Melinda (Vancouver, WA) and Michael (Grove City, OH); sisters Barbara Massa (Orlando, FL) and Karen Amos (Lucas, OH); and granddaughter Mary Creekmore (Louisburg, NC). She also counted David Barrow's children as family (Virginia, Ellen, David, Ken and Olivia).
Joan was a force to be reckoned with. She believed in supporting one's community and helping others. She had a spirit of adventure. For her 75th birthday she went hang gliding and for her 80th birthday she went skydiving. She will never be forgotten by those who knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Burton Memorial United Methodist Church, March 15 at 12:00 Noon. Joan will be inurned in the Columbarium at St. Justin the Martyr Catholic Church beside her beloved husband, Frank on March 16th following morning mass.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020