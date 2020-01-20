|
|
Joan Murphy
Mansfield - Joan Murphy, 85, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday morning, January 19, 2020, at her home. She was born June 28, 1934, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late George Washington and Evelyn (Hyman) Riggleman.
She raised seven children and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joan earned her GED at the age of 50, then began her college career. She graduated in 1998 from Rhema Bible College in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She worked at North Central State College and as a church secretary. Joan loved the Lord and was a guest minister at different churches over the years. Always willing to help anyone out, Joan had a generous heart. She happily lived with her sister, Lee Friend, for 30 years.
Joan is survived by six children, Debbie Carr of Shreve, Cindi "C-Kate" (Dave) Stallard of Bellville, Beckie (Mike) Brogan of WV, Mike (Paula) Murphy of Burnet, TX, Tim (Lynda) Murphy of Austin, TX and Donita (Dave) Mosley of Shelby; twenty-three grandchildren; forty-seven great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Bev Worner of Mansfield and Marilee Friend of Mansfield; two brothers, Marvin (Dot) Riggleman of Lexington, OH and Gary (Beth) Riggleman of Bellville; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arnold Eugene Murphy; son, Pat Murphy; two brothers, Kelvin (Pat) Riggleman and Melvin (Linda) Riggleman; a sister, Carol Riggleman; and family pet, Cricket.
The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Joseph Sprowel will follow at 10:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Savannah Cemetery following the service. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County or American Red Cross, Mansfield Branch.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020