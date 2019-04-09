|
|
Joan R. (Johnson) Wyrick
Mansfield - Joan R. (Johnson) Wyrick, 85, of Mansfield, went to be with his Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Joan was born on April 24, 1933, in Mansfield, to William and Cleora (Smith) Johnson. She was a member of Diamond Hills Cathedral, where she assisted with janitorial duties. She also kept her grandchildren, so her daughter could work at the Bible Walk. She enjoyed watching Cleveland Indians Baseball. Joan celebrated 63 years of marriage with the love of her life, Howard Wyrick, and he preceded her in death on April 1, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Linda Kayser of Florida, Cheryl (Dave) Cobb and James Wyrick both of Mansfield; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and her beloved husband, Joan was preceded in death by eleven siblings, Lucille Johnson, Mildred Johnson, Emily Johnson, Elaine Johnson, James Johnson, David Johnson, Ralph Johnson, Raymond Johnson, Paul Johnson, Kenny Johnson, and infant sister.
Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9, 2019, at Diamond Hills Cathedral, 500 Tingley, Mansfield.Funeral services will follow at the church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Mansfield Cemetery. Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019