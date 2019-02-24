Services
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Thorton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Thorton


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Thorton Obituary
Joan Thorton

Willard - Joan Thornton, age 86, of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Joan was born in Ashland, Ohio on March 19, 1932, to Irene (née Lindsay) and George William Shanefelter. She married, Robert Floyd Thornton, on June 28, 1952. Preceded in death were her husband, her parents, and sisters Marilyn Helbert and Billie Harpster.

Surviving are five children, Rebecca (Mike) Mannarino of Cincinnati, Kathryn Thornton of Willard, K. Alec (Tami) Thornton of Willard, Andrew (Cindy) Thornton of New Albany, Ohio and Aaron Thornton of Willard. Also one sister, Sue Coy of Avon Lake, Ohio. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren. Matt (Debra) Zawalich, Jason (Christina) Zawalich, Rosemary (Dustin) Stewart, Nick (Maura) Strance, Tyler (Kori) Thornton, Rob and Marie Thornton, Ben Thornton (Jessica), Zachary Thornton (Bri), Kate Thornton (Tyler), Brandi Thornton (Chad) and 13 great grandchildren.

Joan was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and will be profoundly missed by her family. She was an expert knitter, novice water skier and snorkeled the Caribbean waters like a grouper. At home, Joan loved keeping outdoor birds fed while chasing away those darned squirrels - all while sitting at her kitchen picnic table watching Fox News. At 5pm each and every day, she enjoyed a whiskey and soda with whoever was able to join her for happy hour. She loved her time on earth, but there is no doubt that Joan and Bob Thornton, Paul and Joanne Jones, John and Pat Rosso and Tom and Ruth Secor, aka the Donald Duck Club - as a group, had more fun that anyone we know.

Joan unselfishly donated her body to the Cleveland Clinic and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will also be held at a later date at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Willard Centennial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 88, Willard, Ohio 44890. Memorial expressions online by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now