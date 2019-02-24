|
Joan Thorton
Willard - Joan Thornton, age 86, of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Joan was born in Ashland, Ohio on March 19, 1932, to Irene (née Lindsay) and George William Shanefelter. She married, Robert Floyd Thornton, on June 28, 1952. Preceded in death were her husband, her parents, and sisters Marilyn Helbert and Billie Harpster.
Surviving are five children, Rebecca (Mike) Mannarino of Cincinnati, Kathryn Thornton of Willard, K. Alec (Tami) Thornton of Willard, Andrew (Cindy) Thornton of New Albany, Ohio and Aaron Thornton of Willard. Also one sister, Sue Coy of Avon Lake, Ohio. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren. Matt (Debra) Zawalich, Jason (Christina) Zawalich, Rosemary (Dustin) Stewart, Nick (Maura) Strance, Tyler (Kori) Thornton, Rob and Marie Thornton, Ben Thornton (Jessica), Zachary Thornton (Bri), Kate Thornton (Tyler), Brandi Thornton (Chad) and 13 great grandchildren.
Joan was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and will be profoundly missed by her family. She was an expert knitter, novice water skier and snorkeled the Caribbean waters like a grouper. At home, Joan loved keeping outdoor birds fed while chasing away those darned squirrels - all while sitting at her kitchen picnic table watching Fox News. At 5pm each and every day, she enjoyed a whiskey and soda with whoever was able to join her for happy hour. She loved her time on earth, but there is no doubt that Joan and Bob Thornton, Paul and Joanne Jones, John and Pat Rosso and Tom and Ruth Secor, aka the Donald Duck Club - as a group, had more fun that anyone we know.
Joan unselfishly donated her body to the Cleveland Clinic and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will also be held at a later date at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Willard Centennial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 88, Willard, Ohio 44890. Memorial expressions online by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019