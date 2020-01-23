Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lafayette - JoAnn B. Miller, 85, of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Creasy Springs Health Campus. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio, on May 20, 1934 to the late John and Lydia (Miller) Brunn.

JoAnn worked as a secretary at Mansfield City Schools and volunteered to help the children with their reading. She was a faithful follower of Apostolic Christian Church on Middle Bellville Road. JoAnn's faith was important to her as she remained active in the church.

She is survived by her children, Amy (Robert) Ulrich and Julie Guffey; grandchildren, Samantha Ulrich, Jake Ulrich, Jessica Guffey and Jordan Guffey; brother John "Bud" Brunn; and cousin, Lynda (Tom) Acevski and their children, Blair, Colton and Logan.

In addition to her parents, JoAnn is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James "Wimp" Miller; brother, Michael Dean Brunn; and son, John "Scotty" Miller.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street. A funeral service will follow thereafter beginning at 12:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
