JoAnn K. Cates
Mansfield - JoAnn K. Cates, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Arbors of Mifflin. She was born in Mansfield on September 26, 1937 to the late Henry and Mary (Sqrow) Nezrick.
JoAnn lived every day with a warm smile, and enthusiasm for what that day would bring. She enjoyed her winters in Florida, spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, following the Cleveland Indians, and going to garage sales. She loved to bake and share her treats with family and friends. JoAnn was quite crafty and was skilled at crochet, sewing, card making and painting. She was a graduate of Madison High School in the class of 1955. JoAnn was a member of Grace Evangelical Free Church.
She is survived by the love of her life for 61 years, John A. Cates; four sons, John (Jane) Cates, Rusty (Susan) Cates, Mark (Connie) Cates and Jason Cates; grandchildren, Ryan Cates, Lynn (Matt) Costello, Kelly (Stephen) Knowlton, Natalie (Kevin) Dunckel, Benjamin Cates and Allison (Jake) Dauzat; great-grandchildren, Sydney Cates, Olive, Georgia and Winifred Knowlton, Bailey and Cameron Dunckel and Piper and Nova Costello; 20 nieces and nephews; sister, Laura (Tom) Speelman; and brother, Dennis (Dee) Nezrick.
In addition to her parents, JoAnn is preceded in death by her brother, Henry Nezrick Jr.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street. A service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation. Pastor Dennis Nezrick will be officiating services. JoAnn will be laid to rest in Windsor Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Free Church.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020