|
|
Joann Valgas
Mansfield - Joann M. Valgas, age 78, died on July 7, 2019 at James Cancer Center in Columbus.
Born on June 14, 1941 in Lykens, OH to Guy and Martha Marie (Ross) Hackney, she was a life long area resident. A 1959 graduate of Lykens High School, she was employed as an office manager for Dr. Mako for 32 years, retiring in 2003. Joann was a member of the First Wesleyan Church in Mansfield, Tiro Lutheran Church and the Moose Lodge Lexington Post #2511. Joann enjoyed combing the beach collecting seashells, tending her flower garden, playing volleyball and softball, and cooking for her family. As an artist, and a painter she enjoyed creating ceramic pieces and crafting with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Paul Valgas whom she wed on April 11, 1994; children, S. Todd (Sonja) Pfleiderer of Orlando, Fl, Tami (Michael) Westart of Brimfield, Fl and Jill (Randy) Lucius of Delphos, OH; stepchildren, Marlene T. Lara of Mansfield and Justin Valgas of Mansfield; grandchildren, Marie, Daniel, Luke, Ethan, Garth, Brady, Gunnar, Nicholas, Brayden and Dailyn; step grandchildren, Victoria and Seth; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Gracen and Daniel Jr.; one step great-grandchild Ryder; sister, Nancy (Ed) Laughbaum of Marysville, OH.
In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her step-grandchild Jacob Crockett, who passed in 2017.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory Tuesday, July 9 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 10 at the funeral home. Pastor Keith Carlisle will officiate with interment in the Nazareth Lutheran Cemetery in Chatfield, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the James Cancer Center, 460 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210.
Online condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on July 9, 2019