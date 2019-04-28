|
Joanne Bodkin
Shelby - Joanne Bodkin, age 89 resident of Shelby, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.
Born June 2, 1929 in Maumee, Ohio to Edwin and Emeline (Ostman) Krebs she had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life. She was a 1947 graduate of Shelby High School.
Joanne was a member of the First Lutheran Church. A homemaker, she enjoyed walking, feeding the squirrels and traveling, especially to the casinos in Michigan.
Survivors include one son; Jim Bodkin of Shelby, two daughters; Cindy Bodkin of Shelby and Karen (John) Reith of Shelby, five grandchildren, Andy (Katie) Reith, Brian Bodkin, Mark (Candice) Bodkin, Stephanie Reith and Adam (Jill) Reith; five great grandchildren, Ella, Andrew, Erin, and Julie Reith and Jack Bodkin; and one brother Robert Krebs of Dunnellon, FL.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Edward F. Bodkin on Sept. 3, 2013.
Funeral services will be held 10:30AM Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from the First Lutheran Church in Shelby. Reverend Russel Yoak will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Memorial expressions may be made to the First Lutheran Church Food Pantry at 33 Broadway St. Shelby, OH 44875, the Boy Scout Troop 406 or the Hospice of North Central Ohio at 335 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903.
On line condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019