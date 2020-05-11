|
Joanne C. Long
Loudonville - Joanne C. Long, 90, of Loudonville died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday afternoon, May 9, 2020 in the Memory Care unit of Brookdale of Wooster. She was born May 13, 1929 in Arcanum, Ohio the daughter of the late Elmer and Esther (Clark) Morgan. Joanne was a Loudonville area resident most of her life attending school in Bellville. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Perrysville, where she loved taking charge of the church dinners for funerals, weddings, and the community dinners. On June 26, 1948 she married Ralph A. Long, and he preceded her in death in June 2019. After her children were raised, Joanne became a nurses aide at the Collins Nursing Home in Hayesville and at Brethren Care Center, Ashland for many years leaving that career for one that she really loved, taking care of her grandchildren and her husband Ralph.
Joanne is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Terry Zuercher of Shelby; her daughter-in-law, Deb Long of Loudonville; her four grandsons, Christopher (Sarah) Zuercher, Michael (Rochelle) Zuercher, Ralph (Jackie) Long, and Daniel (Jaclyn) Long; her six grandchildren, Beckett, Griffin and Bennett Zuercher, Jackson, Sawyer, and Emma Long; a sister, Geraldine Millie of North Olmstead; a sister-in-law, Ruth Mitchell of Strongsville; and two brothers-in-law, Herbert Long of Loudonville and Bob Snavely of Wadsworth. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph, her son Ralph E. Long, and four sisters, Pauline Nichols, Maxine Stone, Betty Snavely, and Helen Pipenger, and her aunt who raised her Anna Arnholt.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11:00 am in Vermillion Cemetery, Hayesville with Pastor Kathleen Walkerow officiating. There will be no visitation. The Long family requests memorial contributions be given to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 478, Perrysville, Ohio 44864, or The Memory Care Unit of Brookdale of Wooster, 1516 Cleveland Road, Wooster, Ohio 44691. Live streaming of Joanne's service will also be available on the Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel Facebook page.
The Snyder Funeral Home-Lindsey Chapel is honored to serve the Long family
Published in the News Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020