Joe "Bo" Blevins
Mansfield - Joe "Bo" Blevins, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born on May 31, 1937 in Fultz, Kentucky, to the late Charles and Vergie (Stapleton) Blevins.
Joe worked for 28 years at Tappan. For over 50 years, he enjoyed running field trial coon dogs. He also enjoyed being outside gardening, keeping his yard looking nice. Joe was well liked and very friendly. He was always cheerful and was known to tell jokes. He was a member of United Steelworkers and held various union offices throughout many years. He loved to watch boxing and baseball. Joe married the love of his life, Saundra L. Blevins, on October 9, 1982.
Joe is survived by his wife, Saundra; children, Teresa Blevins of Olive Hill, KY and Sherry (Ernie) Wooldridge of Mansfield; granddaughter, Tammy (Jarred) Duncan of Ashland, KY; great-granddaughter, Kinsey Duncan of Ashland, KY; brother-in-law, George William (Sue) Young of South Carolina; sister, Opal Owens of Olive Hill, KY; two sisters-in-law, Connie C. Landis and Susie Blevins both of Mansfield; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by five brothers, Hanford, Lloyd, Willard, Chester and Arthur Blevins; three sisters, Earlene Roe, Erma Moiser and Ruby Holbrook; grandson, Joseph Etzwiler; two brothers-in-law, Eugene Holbrook and Blake Owens; sister-in-law, Bertha Blevins; and his beloved dog, Watson.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street. A funeral service will follow beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Owens officiating. He will be buried next to his grandson, Joseph Etzwiler, in Mansfield Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020