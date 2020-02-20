Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Blevins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe "Bo" Blevins


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe "Bo" Blevins Obituary
Joe "Bo" Blevins

Mansfield - Joe "Bo" Blevins, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born on May 31, 1937 in Fultz, Kentucky, to the late Charles and Vergie (Stapleton) Blevins.

Joe worked for 28 years at Tappan. For over 50 years, he enjoyed running field trial coon dogs. He also enjoyed being outside gardening, keeping his yard looking nice. Joe was well liked and very friendly. He was always cheerful and was known to tell jokes. He was a member of United Steelworkers and held various union offices throughout many years. He loved to watch boxing and baseball. Joe married the love of his life, Saundra L. Blevins, on October 9, 1982.

Joe is survived by his wife, Saundra; children, Teresa Blevins of Olive Hill, KY and Sherry (Ernie) Wooldridge of Mansfield; granddaughter, Tammy (Jarred) Duncan of Ashland, KY; great-granddaughter, Kinsey Duncan of Ashland, KY; brother-in-law, George William (Sue) Young of South Carolina; sister, Opal Owens of Olive Hill, KY; two sisters-in-law, Connie C. Landis and Susie Blevins both of Mansfield; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by five brothers, Hanford, Lloyd, Willard, Chester and Arthur Blevins; three sisters, Earlene Roe, Erma Moiser and Ruby Holbrook; grandson, Joseph Etzwiler; two brothers-in-law, Eugene Holbrook and Blake Owens; sister-in-law, Bertha Blevins; and his beloved dog, Watson.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street. A funeral service will follow beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Owens officiating. He will be buried next to his grandson, Joseph Etzwiler, in Mansfield Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -