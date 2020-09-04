Joe Parker
Columbus - Joe Allan Parker, affectionately known as "Joe" or "Al", was born December 1, 1952, in Mansfield, OH. Joe passed away on August 19, 2020 in Columbus, OH, where he was a resident for 35 years. Joe was a veteran who served in the United States Navy and spent time in Vietnam. He worked in the family business Parker Masonry. In his spare time Joe liked to read books centered on African American history and culture. In addition, he was a football fan of Cleveland Browns, and baseball team Cleveland Indians. In his youth Joe spent time at the Friendly House boxing. One of his all-time favorite boxing champions was Muhammad Ali. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joe Willie Parker, Sr.; and favorite uncle, James Parker. He is survived by his mother, Frances I. Crews of Columbus, stepmother, Pearline Parker of Mansfield; brothers: Jeffery (Regina) Parker; Sidney D. Parker of Columbus; Timothy Parker of Mansfield and Jamon (Rosalyn) Crews of Columbus; sisters, Mary Linn Parker of Columbus, Wilma (Kelvin) Davis of Mansfield, Avis M. Crews, Javetta D. Gray of Columbus, Jacqueline Parker-Darowich of Mansfield and Tamiko Anderson of Chino, CA; nephews, Maurice, Demitrius, Antoine, Jacob, Niles, Grant and Timothy; and nieces, Blair, Franchesca, Chanelle, Jessica, Whitney, Erinn, Summer Rae, E'Tearrea, A'Marrea and Makayla. Memorial Service 2PM, Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where his family will receive friends from 1PM until time of service. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Joe's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
