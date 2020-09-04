Johanna "Hansi" Eisenloffel
Mansfield - Johanna "Hansi" Eisenloffel, 78, of Mansfield, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after a 6-year courageous battle with Parkinson's disease and dementia. Johanna was born December 6, 1941, in Budweis, Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic), to Johan and Georgine Kunesch (nee Seifert). During WW2, she and her mother moved to Austria to live with Johan's parents; Johanna's father was declared MIA in Eastern Europe. Her mother Georgine married Karl Raab, who became her "Papa", in 1946. Her childhood home with her parents and two younger sisters was the Danube village of Langenlebarn, Austria. She attended school there and in the neighboring town of Tulln an der Donau, earning a "Matura" diploma. After graduating, she worked for a cartographer in Vienna.
In 1961 Johanna married Erich Eisenloffel, who had been a neighborhood companion since her childhood. They immigrated to the United States that same year, coming to Mansfield Ohio, where many of Erich's extended family members had previously settled. They joined the German-speaking St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where Johanna served as church treasurer and taught German grammar lessons to the children every Saturday for several years. Their daughter Karen was born in 1961, son Thomas Erich in 1965. The family has been members of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for 40 years, where Johanna served on Church Council and as Treasurer. She was also active in the Choir, Bell Choir, and Book Club. Johanna was an avid reader and a passionate gardener, an excellent seamstress and an expert at all kinds of needlework. She was a wonderful cook and liked to spoil her family with delicious Austrian dishes. She and Erich traveled often to Europe to visit her family there and enjoyed many cruise vacations with her son's family.
Johanna was employed at various Mansfield companies including Bonham Inc., Mansfield Electric Supply, LMI Insurance Company and Cole Tool & Die. She attended courses at North Central Technical College while working and earned her Associate degree in Applied Business Accounting in 1996. She retired in 2003, but continued to practice accounting as treasurer at Holy Trinity for many years.
Johanna was preceded in death by her parents and both sisters, Karin and Viktoria. She is survived by her husband Erich of 59 years, her daughter Karen and partner Justus Pysall of Berlin, Germany, and her son Thomas and wife Carla (nee Hail) of Dublin, Ohio. Many members of her extended family, including her nieces Stephanie (Wolfgang) Scharf and Silvia Jell, survive her in Austria, as well as her sister-in-law Hertha (Kenneth) McNeilly, and nephew Mark Hittinger and family of San Diego, California.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the aides at Arbors at Mifflin nursing home who gave her kind care and attention when we couldn't be with her, and to the staff at OhioHealth Hospice, whose compassionate care made her last days with her family as easy as possible in these challenging times. Calling hours will be on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. Additional calling hours will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 535 W. Cook Rd. from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 with a memorial service following at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. Dr. Pentti Maki. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Johanna's memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 535 W. Cook Rd., Mansfield, Ohio 44907.
