Johanna R. Rothhaar
Oceola - Johanna R. Rothhaar, 83, was called home on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Fairhaven Community.
Mrs. Rothhaar was born February 10, 1936 in Bucyrus to the late Milton "MJ" and Eula (Armitage) Brown. She was a 1953 valedictorian graduate of Chatfield High School and received her bachelor's degree from Heidelberg College in 1957.
On January 30, 1955 she married Dwight R. Rothhaar whom she'd dated since junior high school and he survives. Johanna began her teaching career in the Thompson school system where she taught for a short time before taking a break to raise her family. In 1968 Their family moved to Montana as Dwight had the chance of furthering his education. They soon returned to the area and Johanna continued teaching elementary students in the classroom as well as elementary music. She taught at Lykens and Holmes Liberty, Wayside Christian School, where she was a founding teacher and at Temple Christian. She served as a role model and touched many young lives throughout her 39 years in the classroom.
In 1969 she and Dwight were spiritually saved at Wayside Chapel and from that point on, she made it her priority to lead others to Christ. She was very active at Wayside Chapel, where she played the organ and piano, served as youth leader with her husband and they went on many summer mission trips, bringing others to Christ on every continent except Antarctica. Johanna prayed for everyone and will certainly be remembered as a prayer warrior.
Johanna was a nurturing individual who always put the needs of others ahead of her own. She was a gifted seamstress; knew her way around the kitchen and loved reading her Bible and other Christian stories on a daily basis.
In addition to Dwight, her husband of 64 years, Johanna is survived by four children, Sharon (Mark) Cole, Carol (Rodney) Compton, Jeanne (Mike) Zimmerman and Doug (Deanna) Rothhaar; 18 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and one brother, Norman (Carolyn) Brown.
Her family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Tuesday, May 28 at Wayside Chapel, 2341 Kerstetter Road, Bucyrus where her funeral will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday with Pastor Timothy Compton officiating. Family will visit also with friends one hour prior to service and following her funeral, burial will follow in Attica Venice Cemetery.
Donations can be made payable to either Wayside Christian School or Samaritan's Purse. These gifts will be accepted through the Wise Funeral Service or at the church during her services. Memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the News Journal & Telegraph-Forum on May 25, 2019