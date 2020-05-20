|
|
John A. Logan
Mansfield - John A. Logan, 76, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. John was born on January 1, 1944 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of General John Alexander and Anna Mae (Hess) Logan.
John retired after 39 years of service from Therm-O-Disc and 29 years with Sears Automotive. He was a proud veteran who served in the United States Marines. A great provider for his family who knew and understood the importance of a strong work ethic, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and traveling with his family. John was very handy and enjoyed doing home projects. He was a great mechanic who loved working on cars, and enjoyed riding motorcycles.
John leaves behind his wife with whom he shared 51 years of blessed marriage, Jean Logan; his daughter, Kimberly M. (Jim) Brinson of Galion; his son, Scott A. (Sean Balser) Logan of Reisterstown, Maryland; his grandchild, Alex (Josh) Smith of Galion; his great-grandchildren, Kennedie McGugin and Kamden Smith; his sister, Esther Shrewsbery of Mansfield; his brother, Harold (Marilyn) Logan of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Logan, Helen Kinton, Stella Waltz, Donald Logan, Eugene Logan and Joyce Swanger.
Private graveside at Mansfield Memorial Park will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to . The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Logan family.
Published in the News Journal from May 20 to May 22, 2020