Ontario - John Albert "Kino" Cobb Sr, age 73. Sunrise August 24, 1946 in Brownsville, TN and Sunset September 20, 2019 in Ontario, OH. Mr. Cobb is a U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby Lee and Solonia Cobb and son, Spencer D. Cobb. Left to cherish his memory, wife of over 54 years, Georgia A. Cobb; daughter, Lakisha (Curtiss) Flemister; sons, John Albert Cobb Jr. and Pastor Mark Anthony (Yamica) Cobb; brother, Robert Cobb; special niece, Sonya Marshall; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church, 112 W 6th St,. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus. To order flowers, view the video tribute and to offer condolences to The COBB Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 26, 2019