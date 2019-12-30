|
John Anthony Holmes
Mansfield - John Anthony Holmes, 69, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at home after an extended illness.
John, born March 7, 1950, in Pensacola, FL, to the late John L. Holmes and Dorothy W. Morris. He made Mansfield his home and retired from Ontario General Motors.
John was a very kind and loving man that liked fishing and sports, especially football; he loved spending time with family and loved The Temptations.
John leaves to cherish in his memory a son, JaPaul Holmes, of Mansfield; a daughter, Johnna Holmes, of Mansfield; granddaughter, Julisa Holmes and great granddaughter, Arissa Holmes, both whom he raised as daughters; two sisters-in-law, Lucile Franklin and Patricia Small of Mansfield, OH; a brother-in-law, Clint (Fontaine) Williams, of Centerville, OH; a grandson, Shanden DeMoss, of Mansfield, OH; four granddaughters, Jenise, Keira and Nicole DeMoss, of Mansfield, and Imani Holmes, of Mansfield; three great-granddaughters, Amiyah Durham, Arayah Durham and Serenity DeMoss, all of Mansfield; three great-grandsons, Lavonte and Kendrick Windham, both of Mansfield and Aiden DeMoss, of Columbus, Oh; three brothers, Richard (Paula) Holmes, Charlie Mack, all of Mansfield, and Emory (Linda) Holmes, of Chicago, IL; two sisters, Mary (Dale) Billard, of Charlotte, NC, and , Chenita (James) Jackson, Marietta, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sylvia Lee Holmes, brothers, Christopher S. Holmes, Robert Holmes and Donald Mack; a sister, Tyann Tillman.
The services will be Friday, January 3,, 2020, at 11 a.m., with one hour prior calling at Small's Funeral Services, 326 Park Ave. West, with his brother Rev. Emory Holmes officiating. The burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery with full military honors.
The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019