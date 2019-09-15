|
|
John Arthur "Jack" "Mac" McDonough
Crestline - John Arthur "Jack" "Mac" McDonough, age 84, of Crestline, passed away September 12, 2019 of mesothelioma.
John was born April 5, 1935 in Crestline to Arthur J. and Marie P. (Pfahler) McDonough. John graduated from Crestline High School in 1953 and served in the U.S. Army Field Artillery until his honorable discharge in 1959. He returned to Crestline soon after and remained a resident there the remainder of his life. John was employed by General Motors in Ontario as a journeyman electrician for 41 years.
John's contributions to the Crestline community and school district are extensive. Construction and/or improvement of all current sports facilities are at least partially the result of John's involvement. He was Treasurer of the Crestline Athletic Boosters for many years, and served on many other committees as well.
John was a registered scholastic track and field official in the state of Ohio for over 35 years. He served as the starter for hundreds of track and cross country meets, and officiated at over 20 Mehock Relays. He was also the race director for the Crestline Harvest Festival 5k runs.
John was an avid runner through the 1970's and 80's. After his knees gave out, he traveled much of the world on his bicycle - riding through Germany, New Zealand, and from Canada to Mexico, among other travels, all after age 65. He completed many Great Ohio Bike Adventures.
John is a member of the Crestline Sports Hall of Fame. The John A. McDonough "Mac" Track and the McDonough Invitational Track Meet, both at Crestline High School, are named in his honor. He was the Grand Marshal of the 2005 Crestline Harvest Festival.
Survivors include one son, Thomas I. M. McDonough of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; one granddaughter, Brenna M. Brooks of Louisville, Kentucky; sisters, Donna Stowe of Cocoa, Florida, Mary Ellen (Jim) Paynter of Riverview, Michigan, Kathleen Rezanka of Merritt Island, Florida, and Patricia Kinney of Indianapolis, Indiana; brother, Thomas (Connie) McDonough of Indianapolis, Indiana; son-in-law, Daniel Jud Lehman of Coldwater, Ohio; eleven nieces and nephews; thirteen grandnieces and grandnephews; and the mother of his children, Melinda McDonough of Coldwater, Ohio.
John was preceded in death by his parents; son, Benjamin Mark McDonough; daughter, Kelley Ann McDonough; daughter-in-law, Kim Brooks McDonough; beloved aunt and uncle, Wanita "Neat" and Lou Linta; brother-in-law, Reverend Clint Kinney; and two grandnephews.
Friends may call on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the funeral home with Deacon Bill Horning officiating. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Crawford County Memory Garden, Crestline where full military honors will be given by the U.S. Army and the Galion/Crestline Veteran's Military Burial Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline Athletic Boosters in care of the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019