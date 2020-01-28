|
John B. Slaton, Jr.
Mansfield - John Slaton was quiet and reserved. Not someone to complain, he was a good man. A man who loved and supported his family, especially his grandchildren. John B. Slaton, Jr. passed away suddenly, Sunday, afternoon January 26, 2020, in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. He was 73.
He was born September 23, 1946, in Mansfield to Elnora (Wright) and John B. Slaton, Sr. and was graduated from Lexington High School in 1964.
A U.S. Army veteran, John served two tours in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1968.
For over 40 years, he worked at Warren Rupp IDEX.
On October 21, 1995 he married Barbara J. Wheeler who survives.
A lifelong area resident he was a member of Lexington Church of Christ.
John was passionate about motor cross. He embraced the thrill of dirt bike riding even into his 50's. He loved and cheered for the Ohio State Buckeyes and also followed the Cleveland Browns and Indians.
John appreciated U.S. history especially Civil War battle sites, visiting many over the years.
One of John's greatest joys was his grandchildren. He was always at soccer, baseball, and volleyball games ready to cheer. A loving family-man, John will be remembered for his genuine kindness.
He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Slaton of Mansfield, two sons Andrew (Amy) Slaton of Texas, and Benjamin Slaton of Mansfield; step-children Rachel (Donny) Weber and Chad (Marti) Hamman all of Mansfield; grandchildren Mitchell (Morgan) Weber, Hayley (Aaron) Davis, Jacob Weber, Lauren Slaton, Brockton Slaton, Chloe Slaton, Kalee Hamman, Evan Slaton, Josh, Justin, and Corey Hunt; great-granddaughters Myla Weber and Ariah Valerie Davis; a brother Randy Slaton of Ft. Myers, Florida.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Valerie Slaton and special Aunt Johnny Mae Wright.
Friends may call Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will be held Saturday at 11am. Pastor Tj Waters will officiate. Military honors performed by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will be held on the funeral home grounds.
Memorial contributions to Lexington Church of Christ may be made through the funeral home.
Memorial contributions to Lexington Church of Christ may be made through the funeral home.
