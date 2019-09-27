|
John C. Benick, "JC"
Murrells Inlet, SC - John C. Benick, "JC", passed away quietly in his sleep after a long illness on July 19, 2018 at his home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
JC was born on April 3, 1941 in Republic, Pennsylvania. He was the eldest son of the late Charles and Margaret Benick.
He was employed by the United Telephone Company of Mansfield, then later Sprint, where he served as Project Manager for 25 years. After retirement, he relocated to Murrells Inlet, SC, where he resided with his wife for the past 20 years.
JC served with the Third Recon Division of the USMC from 1956 to 1967. He was awarded many commendations for his service which included a Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, Presidential Unit Citation and Navy Unit Commendation Medal.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karen Benick, and children Michael Benick of Murrells Inlet, and Arianne Benick of Cincinnati; sisters Carole Sue (David) Armstrong, Nancy (Ramon) Carmel, and brother Charles (Debra) Benick. JC was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Benick of Los Angeles, California, and a brother-in-law, David Armstrong.
Graveside military services will be held at the Veterans Honor Grounds of the Mansfield Cemetery on September 28th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to a Veteran's organization of choice.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 27, 2019