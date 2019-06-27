|
John Costo
Mansfield - In memory of John Costo, age 87, who passed away Monday evening, June 24, 2019, at his home. He was born March 24, 1932, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Steve and Elizabeth (Weingartner) Costo.
John was a dear father, uncle and friend to me who was very kind, caring and loving and always gave help to anyone in need. Since John was 10 years old, he had always been a hard worker, beginning with making shoe shine boxes and, after school, he would go to the barbershops nearby to shine shoes. His father was disabled from a tragic accident when he was hit by a trolley car crossing the railroad tracks. John's parents were both hard working and raised their children: Angie, Fannie, John and Jim, to have the same work ethic.
John was a veteran of the Korean War and stationed stateside. Upon arriving back home, he began working at the Empire Reeve's Steel Mill, retiring after 38 years, and was the secretary of union for 25 years. He was quite the golfer and enjoyed being with his friends on the green. John's best friend whom he grew up with, Randy Randolph, as well as many other friends enjoyed their time together. He was a member of the Sons of Herman. He was a huge animal lover and took in any stray that he came across. His cats that shared his home miss him dearly. Thanks to Diana Nolen at S.T.O.P., he could afford to get the medicine and health care needed for his feline companions. Ronnie and Melissa Carrington (the name "care-ington" says it all) were dear friends who were loved deeply by John. His friends at Foursquare Gospel Church were a comfort to him through the years.
He is survived by a sister, Fannie Switzer; nieces and nephew and their families, Katrina (Timothy) Owens, John Switzer, Jim (Kathy) Switzer, Lori (Tony) Chambers, Stacy (Phil) Draker and Lisa (Tony) Fernandez; two step sons, Charlie Ankney and Bob Ankney and their families; a great-niece, Crystal Waggoner and family; his best friend, Randy Randolph; and extended family, Ronnie (Melissa) Carrington, Neil (Mary) Llewellyn, Tony (Darlene) Todd, Diana Nolen and Greg (Mary) Navratil. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Costo; sister, Angie (Phil) Brumenschenkel; and nephew, Ike Brumenschenkel.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
Published in the News Journal on June 27, 2019