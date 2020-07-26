John D. FuscoFormerly of Mansfield - John D. Fusco, 77, formerly of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away July 24, 2020 at his home in Sandusky.John was born September 15, 1942 in Mansfield to John A. and Josephine Mecurio Fusco. He graduated from St. Peter's School and later John Carroll University. John joined the Air National Guard, which ignited a lifetime passion for flying. He dedicated his career as an entrepreneur to his company, National Patent Analytical Systems, now led by his son, Daniel. John was known around the world as an expert in breath alcohol testing. John was also a private pilot and loved his airplanes. He located his business on the airport runway so that he could enjoy them. Over the years, his business evolved to manufacture aircraft parts, in fitting with his love of flying. John was well loved by his employees and he truly loved all of them. He retired at age 75 to his home on Lake Erie, where he had many wonderful neighbors and friends. In his retirement, John enjoyed antiquing and restoring furniture for family and friends. John was a master craftsman and he made beautiful furniture. If you have a John Fusco original, you are truly blessed. Additionally, John enjoyed cooking for his loved ones, especially his peach cobbler and super-secret beef ribs. (At least, we think they were beef.) He had a fondness for animals and rescued many cats and birds, who sometimes took over his home. John was happiest with his family around him at his grandparents' cottage on the beach of Lake Erie. John was known as a good man who helped many people.Survivors include his wife Roseann (Conforto) Fusco of Mansfield, children Annamarie (Carl) Fernyak of Mansfield, Terise (TJ) Ryan of Columbus, Daniel (Jenny) Fusco of Columbus, and Julie (Jeff) Braumberger of Mansfield; grandchildren Evan, Nina, Anne, Ella, Lily, Mia, Ryan; many other beloved nieces and nephews; special friends who remained close throughout life, especially his St. Peter's Class of 1960: Lois and Ed Spain, Mike and Sharon Santoro, and Joan Loykovich.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Joann and Cecelia Fusco Maxey, his brothers Daniel and Alex, and his beloved cousin David Dougherty.A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on July 31, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 54 N. Mulberry Street, with Fr. Kevin Moebius officiating, which will be lived-streamed through the St. Peter's Church facebook link. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to St. Peter's Catholic School or your local cat shelter.Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.