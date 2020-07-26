1/1
John D. Fusco
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John D. Fusco

Formerly of Mansfield - John D. Fusco, 77, formerly of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away July 24, 2020 at his home in Sandusky.

John was born September 15, 1942 in Mansfield to John A. and Josephine Mecurio Fusco. He graduated from St. Peter's School and later John Carroll University. John joined the Air National Guard, which ignited a lifetime passion for flying. He dedicated his career as an entrepreneur to his company, National Patent Analytical Systems, now led by his son, Daniel. John was known around the world as an expert in breath alcohol testing. John was also a private pilot and loved his airplanes. He located his business on the airport runway so that he could enjoy them. Over the years, his business evolved to manufacture aircraft parts, in fitting with his love of flying. John was well loved by his employees and he truly loved all of them. He retired at age 75 to his home on Lake Erie, where he had many wonderful neighbors and friends. In his retirement, John enjoyed antiquing and restoring furniture for family and friends. John was a master craftsman and he made beautiful furniture. If you have a John Fusco original, you are truly blessed. Additionally, John enjoyed cooking for his loved ones, especially his peach cobbler and super-secret beef ribs. (At least, we think they were beef.) He had a fondness for animals and rescued many cats and birds, who sometimes took over his home. John was happiest with his family around him at his grandparents' cottage on the beach of Lake Erie. John was known as a good man who helped many people.

Survivors include his wife Roseann (Conforto) Fusco of Mansfield, children Annamarie (Carl) Fernyak of Mansfield, Terise (TJ) Ryan of Columbus, Daniel (Jenny) Fusco of Columbus, and Julie (Jeff) Braumberger of Mansfield; grandchildren Evan, Nina, Anne, Ella, Lily, Mia, Ryan; many other beloved nieces and nephews; special friends who remained close throughout life, especially his St. Peter's Class of 1960: Lois and Ed Spain, Mike and Sharon Santoro, and Joan Loykovich.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Joann and Cecelia Fusco Maxey, his brothers Daniel and Alex, and his beloved cousin David Dougherty.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on July 31, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 54 N. Mulberry Street, with Fr. Kevin Moebius officiating, which will be lived-streamed through the St. Peter's Church facebook link. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to St. Peter's Catholic School or your local cat shelter.

Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.herlihy-chambers.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 524-5532
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 26, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tamara murray
July 26, 2020
The Paroline family sends their condolences to the entire Fusco family. Both of our young families made memories that we have held dear to our hearts all these years. We love you all and will pray for all of you.
Love,
Janet and Lew Paroline and Family
Red Oak Drive neighbors in the ‘70s
Janet Paroline
July 26, 2020
Love, comfort, and peace for the Fusco Sisters.

Donna & Todd Payne
Donna & Todd Payne
Friend
July 26, 2020
HE was a wonderful kind and fair man. He was always willing to help those that needed it. I know he was loved by many and will be missed by all. Prayers for his family.
Tina Haney
Acquaintance
July 26, 2020
My condolences to you all. The Fusco family was always so welcoming and great Red Oak neighbors!
Brigette (Krupitzer) Dineen
July 26, 2020
John was a wonderful Employer and Friend. He will be dearly missed
Anita
Friend
July 26, 2020
Classmate, friend, all around good man! We are happy to have one of his beloved furry friends come live out his life with us.
Bob and Karen Kinstle Shoemaker
Karen Kinstle Shoemaker
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved