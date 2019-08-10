Services
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Moose Lodge
161 Norris Rd.
Swansboro, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rebman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Douglas Rebman


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Douglas Rebman Obituary
John Douglas Rebman

Stella - John Douglas Rebman, 70, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Carolina East Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born July 20, 1949 in Mansfield, OH son of the late, Roland Kenneth and Janette Doris Krichbaum Rebman.

A memorial ride with the Patriot Guard will be Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM from the Vietnam Memorial in Jacksonville, NC to the Moose Lodge in Swansboro where there will be a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 PM. The family is also planning a memorial service in Ohio August 17, 2019.

Doug faithfully served his country in the US Army serving in Vietnam. He retired from Fed Ex and enjoyed his time on the crystal coast of North Carolina.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bonnie Shaffer Rebman; sister, Sandra Nixon (John) of FL; brother, Jeff Rebman of Bellville, OH; sister-in-law, Cindy Denick (Gary); brother-in-law, Leonard "Burke" Burkepile; nieces and nephews, Eliah Rebman (Sara), Misty Lyon (Jim), Taunia Hetz (Randy), Tobi Rowland (Ben), Todd Denick (Sandra), Chris Burkepile, Lee Ann Forchione (Eric), and Billy Rinehart; special adoptive family, Jenn and Chris Hardister and Shelby and Sarabeth Hardister; and many great nieces and nephews and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by brother, Scott Rebman; sisters-in-law, Linda Rebman, Ruth Burkepile, and Debbie Rinehart; and nephew, Richard Nixon.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #1425, 161 Norris Rd., Swansboro, NC 28584 or to the at

Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now