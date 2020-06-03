John E. Barnhart
Galion - John E. Barnhart, 68, of Galion passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home.
Born February 16, 1952 in Galion, he was the son of Charles W. and Ada G. (Burnside) Barnhart.
He was a graduate of Northmor High School in 1971 and retired from PPG in Crestline where he was an inspector. John was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, enjoyed hummingbirds and his dog.
He is survived by four children, Chad (Evelyn) Barnhart of Willard, Jason Barnhart of Ontario, Nathan (Melynda) Barnhart of Mt. Gilead and Rachel (Rodney) Martin of Bucyrus; eight grandchildren, Tyler Barnhart, Caleb (Fiancé Adelyn Coder) Barnhart, Alyssa Barnhart, Vanessa Martin, Karlie Barnhart, Laycie Barnhart, Dillon Barnhart and Mason Barnhart; two brothers, Chuck Barnhart of Michigan and Jerry Barnhart of Galion.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil and Robert Barnhart; two sisters, Cheryl Lautner and Esta Jean Steinhelfer and his dog, Maxine
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Iberia Cemetery with Rev. Joe Stafford officiating.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of John Barnhart, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.