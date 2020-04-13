|
|
John E. Dawson Jr.
Mansfield - John E. Dawson Jr., 55, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. John was born on May 8, 1964 in Ashland, Ohio. He was the son of John and Rosemary (Ellery) Dawson Sr.
John was a graduate of Ashland High School and was currently employed as a correctional officer at the Marion Correctional Institution since 1996. Loved by everyone, John was a trustworthy, hardworking, and genuinely kind man. John lived life to the fullest and found laughter to be good medicine for the soul. He loved to fish, play baseball and even played on many leagues throughout his life. John was a devoted and loving son, father, and grandfather. He shared many cherished memories with his grandchildren flying kites, going to the park, and rides to the horse farm where he use to work. He had a deep love for horses and was a member of the American Saddlebred Horse Association.
John leaves behind his daughters, Ashley Dawson and Danielle (Vincent) Vickers; his mother, Rosemary Dawson; his adored grandchildren, A'Marie, Ada, Avery, and John; his brothers, Charles Daniel Dawson and Van (Rose) Brown; his sisters, Catherine Winburn, Sarah (Eugene) Hudgins, Elizabeth Dawson, and Dorothy (Douglas) Dawson-Sheldon; his brothers-in-law, Sixto (Bridgett) Rodriguez and Angel Rodriguez; his sister-in-law, Rosa; numerous nieces, nephews, other dear family members; and many good friends and co-workers. John was preceded in death by his father, John Edward Dawson Sr.; and his wife, Ada (Rodriguez) Dawson.
A memorial service will occur at a later date. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of John Dawson.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020