John E. Mills
Shelby - John E. Mills, age 71, of Shelby, finally got his wings on Friday morning, December 20, 2019 at his home after an unexpected diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
John was born June 30, 1948 in Galion, Ohio to the late Floyd and Gladys (Woodard) Mills. He was a 1968 graduate of Galion High School and was a proud veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam War. John retired from IB-Tech in Bucyrus in 2010 and, prior to that, had worked at Carton Service in Shelby and Galion AMCO.
John enjoyed fishing and going for walks and his friendly demeanor was always warm and welcoming. He was a jack of all trades who always did anything in his power to help others with whatever they needed. He was an avid sports follower, especially football, baseball, and The Ohio State University Buckeyes. He was a member of Taylortown Community Church.
John is survived by his wife, Elaine (Swank) Mills, whom he wed on June 10, 1989; 3 children: Terry (Melody) Mills of West Virginia, Bobby (Robin) Evans of Shelby, and Jeff (Chris) Evans of Shelby; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; a sister: Shirley Burch of Florida; mother-in-law and step father-in-law: Donna and Don Kiser; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: Jim Mills; and his father-in-law: Vernon Swank with whom he was very close.
Military honors will be conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Guests are encouraged to arrive at the funeral home at 12:45 pm am so services can begin promptly at 1 pm. A procession to Oakland Cemetery for graveside services will immediately follow with Rev. O. Douglas Tackett officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Humane Society, 3025 Park Avenue West, Ontario, Ohio 44906.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019