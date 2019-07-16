John E. "Trey" Slaybaugh III



Mansfield - John E. "Trey" Slaybaugh III passed away Saturday evening, July 13, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was 70.



He was born May 11, 1949 in Mansfield to parents John E. Jr. & Mary Maxine (Rimmer) Slaybaugh. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High with the class of 1967 before earning his degree at Ashland College.



John was a self-employed CPA and ran a successful business, J. E. Slaybaugh & Associates. He was a member, and former treasurer, of the Elks Lodge #56 in Mansfield. He also held the title of the treasurer for the Cleveland Browns Alumni Association and as such got to meet many Browns players including Jim Brown.



John was a sports fan. He enjoyed going golfing, bowling, playing softball and tailgating at Ohio State games with his friends. He was a devoted Ohio State Buckeyes fan who also cheered for the Cleveland Indians and Browns. But above all, John was family oriented and cherished his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.



He is survived by daughters Andrea (Brian) Connell and Alison (Ryan) Brown; son John (Lindsey) Slaybaugh IV; grandchildren Brady & Max Connell, Keely, Kaitlyn, Brenna, Parker & Braxton Brown, John Ellsworth "Jack" V & Quinn; sister Jackie (Gordon) Moxley; numerous nieces including Darci & Kristan Moxley, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.



In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his loving wife Keely Ann Slaybaugh in 1992.



The Slaybaugh family will receive friends Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A memorial service honoring John's life will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. Celebrant Dave Roberts will officiate. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory to JSRDF (Joubert Syndrome & Related Disorders Foundation) in honor of his grandson Jack may be made at the funeral home.



Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve John's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on July 16, 2019