Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
John E. "Buba" Transou


1957 - 2019
John E. "Buba" Transou Obituary
John E. "Buba" Transou

Orrville - John E. "Buba" Transou, age 62, of Orrville, entered into rest, Sunday, June 30th, 2019 at Orrville Pointe in Orrville following a period of declining health.

He was born on April 19, 1957 in Brownsville, TN. to Spearmon A. and Louginia (Taylor) Transou.

John had been an Orrville resident for the last 13 years and previously had lived in the Mansfield area before moving to Wooster in 1981.

He previously had worked as a Security Guard in the Loss Prevention Dept. for Drug Mart in Wooster for 16 years.

He enjoyed music, hiking and loved to write poetry in his spare time. He was an avid pool shooter and enjoyed dancing for many years. He mostly loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Spearmon J. Transou & his fiance, Cherri Gift of Wooster; the love of his life, Celia Ann (Anderson) Transou; grandchildren, Catherine C. and John J. Transou; a brother, Daryl (Melinda) Transou of Columbus, OH.; sisters, Brenda Jackson of Mansfield, OH. and Keisha Feagin of Milwaukee, WI. and a host of nieces and nephews, Cousins, Aunts and Uncles.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Mariah A. Bonds.

Services will be Saturday, 12:00 p.m. at Custer-Glenn Funeral Home with Apostle Dr. Lottie M. Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Wooster Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour (11:00-12:00p.m.) prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to either: Life Care Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH. 44691 or , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA. 18901.

Words of private or public condolences may be shared with the family at www.custerglenn.com.

Custer-Glenn Funeral Home in Wooster is honored with serving the family.
Published in the News Journal on July 4, 2019
