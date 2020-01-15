|
John E. Urban
Lima - John E. Urban, age 79, gently passed on January 7, 2020, under the loving care of St. Rita's Hospice.
Born February 11, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio, John was the first son of Edward and Mary Traxler Urban. He had 3 siblings, David (Sherry), Sandy and Daniel (Cindy). Daniel and sisters-in-law Sherry and Cindy survive him.He learned the trade of selling Kirby Vacuums from his father and on an appointment, met his future wife, Ruth. Together, they raised 3 children of their own, Barry, David (Kim) and Jodi. His children and daughter-in-law survive him.
As a Kirby Distributor, John worked long hours to provide generously for his family, but always found a way to spend bountiful time with his wife, children, parents and siblings. Being a kid at heart himself, John was always ready for a pick up football game or to provide a space at home where friends and neighbors could gather. He was an avid sports fan, never missing a Browns or Indians game.
He taught his sons what he learned from his business, showing them the way to take care of the families they too would have one day. He had 4 Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews who survive him.
After John raised his family, he went on a profound spiritual journey, learning much about himself and life. John made many friends along the way and was the caretaker of many cherished pets. He completed all he came to do. May our most loving and cherished memories of him remain in our hearts forever.
Family will receive guests on Saturday, January 18th from 2-4pm, concluding with a 4:00pm service at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville, Ohio. Reverend Glory Geib will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020