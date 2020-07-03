John Edward Allen



John Edward Allen passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, aged 68, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 2, 1952, in Crestline, Ohio, to the late Ray and Dorothy (Ricker) Allen. He grew up in Tiro before eventually making his home in Mansfield.



A dedicated son and loyal brother, Uncle John was our curmudgeonly warm-hearted uncle. He'd bark at us to behave then flash his big, genuine smile to soften the message. He was always interested in our sports, giving us quarters to play Bob Seger on the juke-box, and hanging our photos in his home.



He is survived by his true love and wife of 41 years, Deborah; siblings, Carol (Robert) Chapman and Russell (Marj) Allen; sister-in-law Rosemary (David) Allen; beloved nieces and nephews:



Tina Allen Kolessar and Kimberly Allen Love; Robert Shaw, Bill Shaw, Lynette (Shaw) Barkley; Bob Chapman II, Eddie Chapman, Barbara (Chapman) Raymond; Lori Allen, Kevin Allen, and Ken Allen; and many treasured great and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his sister Mary Shaw and brother David Allen.



Tireless and hard-working, Uncle John owned Allen's Mowing Service, where he gave special consideration to his elderly customers. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Indians, and he admired basketball legends who came from his similar scrappy, humble beginnings. When he had the patience to wait on slower players, he enjoyed playing golf. However, his greatest happiness came from gathering family for reunions, sports, and outings.



Larger-than-life, our uncle will be sadly missed. He was a bull of a man who loved his nieces and nephews and knew how to make each of us feel special. Please reach out to our family and Aunt Deb to share your memories. No services are scheduled.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store